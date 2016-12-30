- Seasonal
December 30, 2016 by John Paulsen Week 17 Essential NFL Practice News & Notes for Friday
-
December 30, 2016 by John Paulsen The Most Accurate Podcast: Wacky Week 17
-
December 27, 2016 by Russ Manalastas The Training Room: Week 17 Injury Updates
-
December 27, 2016 by Brandon Niles Waiver Wire Watch: Wacky Week 17
-
December 27, 2016 by Jennifer Eakins Streaming Tight Ends: Week 17 Targets
-
December 27, 2016 by Josh Moore Wacky Week 17: So Who's Motivated?
-
December 30, 2016 by Joe Holka Stacking the Deck: FanDuel & DraftKings Stacks for Week 17
-
December 30, 2016 by Chris Raybon DraftKings Week 17 GPP Breakdown
-
December 29, 2016 by TJ Hernandez FanDuel Week 17 GPP Breakdown
-
December 29, 2016 by Kevin Zatloukal Ownership Projections for FanDuel and DraftKings: Week 17
-
December 29, 2016 by Mike Woellert WR vs. CB Matchups to Exploit & Avoid in DFS - Week 17
-
December 29, 2016 by Chris Raybon DFS MVP Podcast: Week 17 Positional Breakdown, Key Stats, Exploiting Week 17...
Fantasy news
WELCOME TO WACKY WEEK 17!
Subscriber Content is listed on the Home Page by deliverable date. As materials go live, links will activate.
Monday
All-Purpose Information
Depth Charts
Waiver Wire Help
Tuesday
All-Purpose Information
- Year-To-Date: Sortable Player Stats
- 100-Yard Receiving Games
- 100-Yard Rushing Games
- Reception Workload, Receiver Go-to Status
- Player Workload Analysis
- Cumulative Injury Report
- Evaluate Players with Stud-Bust Analysis
- Defense: TDs Allowed Distribution Analysis
- Defense: Yardage Allowed Distribution Analysis
- Defense: Raw Fantasy Points Allowed by Position
- Offense: Scoring/Redzone Tendency Analysis
- Offense: Team Run/Pass and Ball Distribution
- Sortable Team Offensive Stats
- Sortable Team Defensive Stats
- Defensive Matchup Knowledgeseeker
- Offensive Matchup Knowledgeseeker
- The RBBC Report, a breakdown of RB committees
- The Target Report
- We Track Our Prediction Accuracy
Strength of Schedule Analysis
- Schedule-Adjusted FP Allowed by Position (aFPA)
- Hot Spots: Team Level by Position
- Hot Spots: Player Level by Position
- Hot Spots: Offense
- Hot Spots: Defense
- The Playoff aFPA Matchup Planner
- Law of Averages: Team Offense vs. Opponent's Defense
Player Participation / Snap Count Data
Rest-of-Season Rankings & Projections
- The final installment of the Rest-of-Season Rankings and supporting materials was published Week 14. After Week 14, the Weekly Rankings and Hot Spots reports serve as the best guide for player value.
Waiver Wire Help
- Wacky Week 17: So Who's Motivated?
- Waiver Wire Watch: Wacky Week 17
- Streaming Quarterbacks (QBBWW) by Joshua Lake
- Streaming Tight Ends (TEBWW) by Jennifer Eakins
- Streaming Defenses (DTBWW) by Mike Woellert
Wednesday
Note: Our highly detailed weekly player projections require a significant amount of time each week after we obtain our practice and injury notes. We do not rush this process. Some/all weekly forecast materials will be updated several times throughout the week.
Initial Weekly Rankings, Projections & Sit-Start Help
Weekly Standard Scoring Rankings:
Weekly PPR Scoring Rankings:
RB/WR/TE Flex Rankings:
QB/RB/WR/TE Flex Rankings:
- Full Impact Customized Cheat Sheets with Projected Stats
- Full Impact Printer Friendly Cheat Sheet with Your Point Scores
- Full Impact Weekly Assistant Coach (WAC)
- NFL Team Box Score Forecasts
- Weekly Custom Auction/Salary Cap League Cheat Sheets
Waiver Wire & Trade Help
DFS - Daily Fantasy Sports
- Values & Lineup Generator (FD, DK, Y!, Aces, FantasyDraft, DraftDay) (DFS $)
- Stack Value Reports (FD, DK, Y!, Aces, FantasyDraft, DraftDay) (DFS $)
- DFS Player Pricing Reports (DFS $)
- Floor & Ceiling Projections (DFS $)
Weekly IDP Rankings & Content
- IDP Top Players Ranked by our Power Rating
- Defensive Linemen Rankings
- Linebacker Rankings
- Defensive Secondary Rankings
Wednesday Injury News & Reports
Thursday
All-Purpose Information
DFS - Daily Fantasy Sports
- DFS MVP Podcast with Chris and TJ
- Raybon's Review: FanDuel & DraftKings Hindsight by Chris Raybon
- FanDuel Cash Game Strategy Breakdown by Chris Raybon (DFS $)
- DraftKings Cash Game Strategy Breakdown by TJ Hernandez (DFS $)
- Stacking the Deck: Top FanDuel & DraftKings Stacks by Joe Holka (DFS $)
- Niche Site Strategy: Yahoo!, Fantasy Aces & DraftDay by Chris Raybon (DFS $)
- Exploiting WR vs. CB Matchups & Defensive Schemes in DFS by Mike Woellert (DFS $)
- Cash Game Optimal Lineup Walkthrough: FD & DK by Kevin Zatloukal (DFS $)
Thursday Injury News & Reports
Friday
DFS - Daily Fantasy Sports
- Tournament Ownership Projections: FanDuel & DraftKings by Kevin Zatloukal (DFS $)
- FanDuel Week 17 GPP Breakdown by TJ Hernandez (DFS $)
- DraftKings Week 17 GPP Breakdown by Chris Raybon (DFS $)
All-Purpose Information
- Gameday Matchups & Player Profiles
- The Most Accurate Podcast - Week 17 with John & Anthony
Friday Injury News & Reports
Saturday
All Rankings, Projections and DFS Materials Updated
Sunday
- Important Last Minute News: takes you right up to 12:55PM (EST)
- After Kickoff, Ingame Reporting, Track Studs, Land Hot Pickups
