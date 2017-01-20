- Seasonal
Fantasy news
THE NFL PLAYOFFS ARE HERE!
Sunday, January 22: GB @ ATL, 3PM ET; PIT @ NE, 6:40PM ET
Monday
Back to:
- W17
- Wild Card
- Divisional
-
- Championship
- SB LI
2016 End of Season Reports
- Year-To-Date: Sortable Player Stats
- 100-Yard Receiving Games
- 100-Yard Rushing Games
- Reception Workload, Receiver Go-to Status
- Player Workload Analysis
- Cumulative Injury Report
- Evaluate Players with Stud-Bust Analysis
- Defense: TDs Allowed Distribution Analysis
- Defense: Yardage Allowed Distribution Analysis
- Defense: Raw Fantasy Points Allowed by Position
- Offense: Scoring/Redzone Tendency Analysis
- Offense: Team Run/Pass and Ball Distribution
- Sortable Team Offensive Stats
- Sortable Team Defensive Stats
- Defensive Matchup Knowledgeseeker
- Offensive Matchup Knowledgeseeker
- The RBBC Report, a breakdown of RB committees
- The Target Report
- We Track Our Prediction Accuracy
Strength of Schedule Analysis
- Final Schedule-Adjusted FP Allowed by Position (aFPA)
- Hot Spots: Team Level by Position
- Hot Spots: Player Level by Position
- Hot Spots: Offense
- Hot Spots: Defense
Player Participation / Snap Count Data
Tuesday
Strength of Schedule Analysis
Championship Round Rankings, Projections & Sit-Start Help
Weekly Standard Scoring Rankings:
Weekly PPR Scoring Rankings:
RB/WR/TE Flex Rankings:
QB/RB/WR/TE Flex Rankings:
- Full Impact Customized Cheat Sheets with Projected Stats
- Full Impact Printer Friendly Cheat Sheet with Your Point Scores
- Full Impact Weekly Assistant Coach (WAC)
- NFL Team Box Score Forecasts
- Weekly Custom Auction/Salary Cap League Cheat Sheets
DFS - Daily Fantasy Sports
Wednesday
Wednesday Injury News & Reports
Thursday
All-Purpose Information
DFS - Daily Fantasy Sports
- DFS MVP Podcast with Chris and TJ
- Raybon's Review: FanDuel & DraftKings Hindsight by Chris Raybon
- FanDuel Cash Game Strategy Breakdown by Chris Raybon (DFS $)
- DraftKings Cash Game Strategy Breakdown by TJ Hernandez (DFS $)
- Stacking the Deck: Top FanDuel & DraftKings Stacks by Joe Holka (DFS $)
- Niche Site Strategy: Yahoo!, Fantasy Aces & DraftDay by Chris Raybon (DFS $)
- Exploiting WR vs. CB Matchups & Defensive Schemes in DFS by Mike Woellert (DFS $)
- Cash Game Optimal Lineup Walkthrough: FD & DK by Kevin Zatloukal (DFS $)
Thursday Injury News & Reports
Friday
DFS - Daily Fantasy Sports
- Tournament Ownership Projections: FanDuel & DraftKings by Kevin Zatloukal (DFS $)
- FanDuel Championship Round GPP Breakdown by TJ Hernandez (DFS $)
- DraftKings Championship Round GPP Breakdown by Chris Raybon (DFS $)
All-Purpose Information
Friday Injury News & Reports
Saturday
Sunday
- After Kickoff, Ingame Reporting, Championship Round Studs
