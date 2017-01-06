Fantasy news

  • Seasonal
THE NFL PLAYOFFS ARE HERE!

 

Saturday, January 14: SEA @ ATL, 4:35PM ET; HOU @ NE, 8:15 PM ET

Sunday, January 15: PIT @ KC, 1PM ET; GB @ DAL, 4:40PM ET

Subscriber Content is listed on the Home Page by deliverable date. As materials go live, links will activate.

Monday

Back to:

2016 End of Season Reports

Strength of Schedule Analysis

Player Participation / Snap Count Data

Tuesday

Strength of Schedule Analysis

Divisional Round Rankings, Projections & Sit-Start Help

Weekly Standard Scoring Rankings:

Weekly PPR Scoring Rankings:

RB/WR/TE Flex Rankings:

QB/RB/WR/TE Flex Rankings:

DFS - Daily Fantasy Sports

  • Values & Lineup Generator (FD, DK, Y!, Aces, FantasyDraft, DraftDay) (DFS $)
  • Stack Value Reports (FD, DK, Y!, Aces, FantasyDraft, DraftDay) (DFS $)
  • DFS Player Pricing Reports (DFS $)
  • Floor & Ceiling Projections (DFS $)

Wednesday

Wednesday Injury News & Reports

  • Practice Report by Team
  • Practice Report by Offensive Skill Position
  • Practice Report - All Positions - includes IDP

Thursday

All-Purpose Information

  • Game Day Weather Forecasts

DFS - Daily Fantasy Sports

  • DFS MVP Podcast with Chris and TJ
  • Raybon's Review: FanDuel & DraftKings Hindsight by Chris Raybon
  • FanDuel Cash Game Strategy Breakdown by Chris Raybon (DFS $)
  • DraftKings Cash Game Strategy Breakdown by TJ Hernandez (DFS $)
  • Stacking the Deck: Top FanDuel & DraftKings Stacks by Joe Holka (DFS $)
  • Niche Site Strategy: Yahoo!, Fantasy Aces & DraftDay by Chris Raybon (DFS $)
  • Exploiting WR vs. CB Matchups & Defensive Schemes in DFS by Mike Woellert (DFS $)
  • Cash Game Optimal Lineup Walkthrough: FD & DK by Kevin Zatloukal (DFS $)

Thursday Injury News & Reports

  • Practice Report by Team
  • Practice Report by Offensive Skill Position
  • Practice Report - All Positions - includes IDP
  • Injury Upgrade-Downgrade Movements

Friday

DFS - Daily Fantasy Sports

  • Tournament Ownership Projections: FanDuel & DraftKings by Kevin Zatloukal (DFS $)
  • FanDuel Divisional Round GPP Breakdown by TJ Hernandez (DFS $)
  • DraftKings Divisional Round GPP Breakdown by Chris Raybon (DFS $)

All-Purpose Information

  • Gameday Matchups & Player Profiles

Friday Injury News & Reports

  • Practice Report by Team
  • Practice Report by Offensive Skill Position
  • Practice Report - All Positions - includes IDP
  • Injury Upgrade-Downgrade Movements
  • Friday - Essential Practice Notes

Saturday

All Rankings, Projections and DFS Materials Updated

  • Updated: Game Day Weather Forecasts
  • After Kickoff, Ingame Reporting, Divisional Round Studs

 

Sunday

  • After Kickoff, Ingame Reporting, Divisional Round Studs

