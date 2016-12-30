Fantasy news

Note: Our highly detailed weekly player projections require a significant amount of time each week after we obtain our practice and injury notes. We do not rush this process. Some/all weekly forecast materials will be updated several times throughout the week.

Initial Weekly Rankings, Projections & Sit-Start Help Weekly Standard Scoring Rankings: QB

RB

WR

TE

K

DEF Weekly PPR Scoring Rankings: QB

RB

WR

TE RB/WR/TE Flex Rankings: Standard

PPR QB/RB/WR/TE Flex Rankings: Standard

PPR

Waiver Wire & Trade Help

DFS - Daily Fantasy Sports

Weekly IDP Rankings & Content

Wednesday Injury News & Reports