- Seasonal
- DFS
-
January 20, 2017 by John Paulsen Championship Weekend: Essential NFL Practice News & Notes for Friday
-
January 13, 2017 by John Paulsen Divisional Weekend: Essential NFL Practice News & Notes for Friday
-
January 6, 2017 by John Paulsen Wild Card Weekend: Essential NFL Practice News & Notes for Friday
-
December 30, 2016 by John Paulsen Week 17 Essential NFL Practice News & Notes for Friday
-
December 30, 2016 by John Paulsen The Most Accurate Podcast: Wacky Week 17
-
December 27, 2016 by Russ Manalastas The Training Room: Week 17 Injury Updates
-
January 20, 2017 by Chris Raybon DraftKings Championship Week GPP Breakdown
-
January 19, 2017 by TJ Hernandez FanDuel Championship Round GPP Breakdown
-
January 19, 2017 by Kevin Zatloukal Ownership Projections for FanDuel and DraftKings: Week 20
-
January 19, 2017 by Kevin Zatloukal FanDuel & DraftKings Cash Game Optimal Lineup Walkthrough for Week 20
-
January 18, 2017 by Chris Raybon DFS MVP Podcast: Championship Week Game-by-Game Breakdown
-
January 18, 2017 by Joe Holka Stacking the Deck: FanDuel & DraftKings Stacks - Conference Championship...
Fantasy news
SUPER BOWL LI
February, 5th: Patriots @ Falcons
Subscriber Content is listed on the Home Page by deliverable date. As materials go live, links will activate.
Early Bird orders are now available for 2017!
Get on board with the most accurate rankings in fantasy football. You get the entire 2016 season for only $24. Renew or sign up now.
Monday
Back to:
2016 End of Season Reports
- Year-To-Date: Sortable Player Stats
- 100-Yard Receiving Games
- 100-Yard Rushing Games
- Reception Workload, Receiver Go-to Status
- Player Workload Analysis
- Cumulative Injury Report
- Evaluate Players with Stud-Bust Analysis
- Defense: TDs Allowed Distribution Analysis
- Defense: Yardage Allowed Distribution Analysis
- Defense: Raw Fantasy Points Allowed by Position
- Offense: Scoring/Redzone Tendency Analysis
- Offense: Team Run/Pass and Ball Distribution
- Sortable Team Offensive Stats
- Sortable Team Defensive Stats
- Defensive Matchup Knowledgeseeker
- Offensive Matchup Knowledgeseeker
- The RBBC Report, a breakdown of RB committees
- The Target Report
- We Track Our Prediction Accuracy
Strength of Schedule Analysis
- Final Schedule-Adjusted FP Allowed by Position (aFPA)
- Hot Spots: Team Level by Position
- Hot Spots: Player Level by Position
- Hot Spots: Offense
- Hot Spots: Defense
Player Participation / Snap Count Data
Tuesday
Strength of Schedule Analysis
Super Bowl Rankings, Projections & Sit-Start Help
Weekly Standard Scoring Rankings:
Weekly PPR Scoring Rankings:
RB/WR/TE Flex Rankings:
QB/RB/WR/TE Flex Rankings:
Wednesday
Wednesday Injury News & Reports
- Practice Report by Team
- Practice Report by Offensive Skill Position
- Practice Report - All Positions - includes IDP
Thursday
All-Purpose Information
- Game Day Weather Forecasts
Thursday Injury News & Reports
- Practice Report by Team
- Practice Report by Offensive Skill Position
- Practice Report - All Positions - includes IDP
- Injury Upgrade-Downgrade Movements
Friday
All-Purpose Information
- Super Bowl Matchups & Player Profiles
Friday Injury News & Reports
- Practice Report by Team
- Practice Report by Offensive Skill Position
- Practice Report - All Positions - includes IDP
- Injury Upgrade-Downgrade Movements
- Friday - Essential Practice Notes
Saturday
All Rankings, Projections and DFS Materials Updated
- Updated: Game Day Weather Forecasts
Sunday
Super Bowl LI
We are your friend's secret weapon.
- Get 4 FREE downloads
- Receive breaking news alerts & analysis.
- Battle-Tested by 40,000+ fantasy football diehards since 1999.