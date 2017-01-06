- Seasonal
Fantasy news
THE NFL PLAYOFFS ARE HERE!
Saturday, January 14: SEA @ ATL, 4:35PM ET; HOU @ NE, 8:15 PM ET
Sunday, January 15: PIT @ KC, 1PM ET; GB @ DAL, 4:40PM ET
Subscriber Content is listed on the Home Page by deliverable date. As materials go live, links will activate.
Monday
2016 End of Season Reports
- Year-To-Date: Sortable Player Stats
- 100-Yard Receiving Games
- 100-Yard Rushing Games
- Reception Workload, Receiver Go-to Status
- Player Workload Analysis
- Cumulative Injury Report
- Evaluate Players with Stud-Bust Analysis
- Defense: TDs Allowed Distribution Analysis
- Defense: Yardage Allowed Distribution Analysis
- Defense: Raw Fantasy Points Allowed by Position
- Offense: Scoring/Redzone Tendency Analysis
- Offense: Team Run/Pass and Ball Distribution
- Sortable Team Offensive Stats
- Sortable Team Defensive Stats
- Defensive Matchup Knowledgeseeker
- Offensive Matchup Knowledgeseeker
- The RBBC Report, a breakdown of RB committees
- The Target Report
- We Track Our Prediction Accuracy
Strength of Schedule Analysis
- Final Schedule-Adjusted FP Allowed by Position (aFPA)
- Hot Spots: Team Level by Position
- Hot Spots: Player Level by Position
- Hot Spots: Offense
- Hot Spots: Defense
Player Participation / Snap Count Data
Tuesday
Strength of Schedule Analysis
Divisional Round Rankings, Projections & Sit-Start Help
Weekly Standard Scoring Rankings:
Weekly PPR Scoring Rankings:
RB/WR/TE Flex Rankings:
QB/RB/WR/TE Flex Rankings:
- Full Impact Customized Cheat Sheets with Projected Stats
- Full Impact Printer Friendly Cheat Sheet with Your Point Scores
- Full Impact Weekly Assistant Coach (WAC)
- NFL Team Box Score Forecasts
- Weekly Custom Auction/Salary Cap League Cheat Sheets
DFS - Daily Fantasy Sports
- Values & Lineup Generator (FD, DK, Y!, Aces, FantasyDraft, DraftDay) (DFS $)
- Stack Value Reports (FD, DK, Y!, Aces, FantasyDraft, DraftDay) (DFS $)
- DFS Player Pricing Reports (DFS $)
- Floor & Ceiling Projections (DFS $)
Wednesday
Wednesday Injury News & Reports
- Practice Report by Team
- Practice Report by Offensive Skill Position
- Practice Report - All Positions - includes IDP
Thursday
All-Purpose Information
- Game Day Weather Forecasts
DFS - Daily Fantasy Sports
- DFS MVP Podcast with Chris and TJ
- Raybon's Review: FanDuel & DraftKings Hindsight by Chris Raybon
- FanDuel Cash Game Strategy Breakdown by Chris Raybon (DFS $)
- DraftKings Cash Game Strategy Breakdown by TJ Hernandez (DFS $)
- Stacking the Deck: Top FanDuel & DraftKings Stacks by Joe Holka (DFS $)
- Niche Site Strategy: Yahoo!, Fantasy Aces & DraftDay by Chris Raybon (DFS $)
- Exploiting WR vs. CB Matchups & Defensive Schemes in DFS by Mike Woellert (DFS $)
- Cash Game Optimal Lineup Walkthrough: FD & DK by Kevin Zatloukal (DFS $)
Thursday Injury News & Reports
- Practice Report by Team
- Practice Report by Offensive Skill Position
- Practice Report - All Positions - includes IDP
- Injury Upgrade-Downgrade Movements
Friday
DFS - Daily Fantasy Sports
- Tournament Ownership Projections: FanDuel & DraftKings by Kevin Zatloukal (DFS $)
- FanDuel Divisional Round GPP Breakdown by TJ Hernandez (DFS $)
- DraftKings Divisional Round GPP Breakdown by Chris Raybon (DFS $)
All-Purpose Information
- Gameday Matchups & Player Profiles
Friday Injury News & Reports
- Practice Report by Team
- Practice Report by Offensive Skill Position
- Practice Report - All Positions - includes IDP
- Injury Upgrade-Downgrade Movements
- Friday - Essential Practice Notes
Saturday
All Rankings, Projections and DFS Materials Updated
- Updated: Game Day Weather Forecasts
- After Kickoff, Ingame Reporting, Divisional Round Studs
Sunday
- After Kickoff, Ingame Reporting, Divisional Round Studs
